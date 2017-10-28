Search underway for man who tried to abduct 12-year-old child in Pasco

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of trying to abduct a child near U.S. 19 in Holiday.
Sheriff’s office investigators say it happened around 8 p.m. on Friday.
A man tried to abduct a 12-year-old child in the area of U.S. 19. Authorities did not release a cross street location for the attempted abduction.
Detectives say the suspect was described as a black male with a thing “chin strap” style beard.
He was driving a gold, 4-door vehicle, possibly a Jaguar.
If you have information that can help investigators, or if you have seen the car, call 911.
