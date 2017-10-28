Search underway for man who tried to abduct 12-year-old child in Pasco

By Published:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of trying to abduct a child near U.S. 19 in Holiday.

Sheriff’s office investigators say it happened around 8 p.m. on Friday.

A man tried to abduct a 12-year-old child in the area of U.S. 19. Authorities did not release a cross street location for the attempted abduction.

Detectives say the suspect was described as a black male with a thing “chin strap” style beard.

He was driving a gold, 4-door vehicle, possibly a Jaguar.

If you have information that can help investigators, or if you have seen the car, call 911.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s