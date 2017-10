PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Cyber-crimes detectives arrested a 13-year-old student of Gulf Middle School and charged her with written threats to kill after she made online threats against three Pasco Schools.

Deputies said the student, whose name we will not disclose, is an 8th grader. She reportedly made threats against her school, Gulf High and River Ridge High school.

No further details are available at this time.

