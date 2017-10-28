Florida AMBER Alert issued for girl, 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who could be traveling with two men and a woman.

Authorities say Gracie Harding, 2, was only wearing a diaper when she was last seen in the area of 1600 block of Otter Pond in Westville, Florida which is in Holmes County.

Gracie could be traveling with three other people in a red, 1996 Ford Mustang with an Alabama license plate. The three people that Gracie could be traveling with are Rebecca Harding, 33; Joseph Harding, 35; and Paul Vaughan, 39.

Authorities say if you see them DO NOT APPROACH, instead call 911 or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 333-7021.

Authorities released the following descriptions:

Gracie Harding: 2 years-old, 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Gracie was last seen wearing a diaper.

Rebecca Harding: 33 years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes. Rebecca was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants.

Joseph Harding: 35 years-old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes, a moustache and a full beard. Joseph Harding was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Paul Vaughan: 39 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Paul Vaughn was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, cut off jean shorts, and no shoes.

