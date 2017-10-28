Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk deputies are looking for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened overnight.

Leonard Wimberly Jr., 56, was riding his three-wheeled bicycle on Masterpiece Rd, east of Longhorn Drive in Lake Wales, when he was fatally struck by a truck traveling westbound. Deputies said the truck likely continued traveling west toward Scenic Highway.

Several pieces of debris, including parts of a broken side mirror were left at the scene, leading detectives to believe the suspect was driving a 1998-2009 Dodge 2500 or 3500 pickup truck.

If you know about this incident and wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You can submit a tip by downloading the free “P3tips” mobile app.

