Drive-by shooter injures Texas man walking near St. Pete Beach hotel

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for suspects in a car who shot a man from Texas as he was walking on a sidewalk near a St. Pete Beach hotel.

Investigators say Kurt Alan Lang, 51, of Dallas, was walking with his cousin on the west side of Gulf Boulevard near the Beachcomber Beach Resort Hotel around midnight Saturday when he heard something that sounded like a firecracker. Lang then grabbed his chest and realized that he had been shot.

Lang suffered non life-threatening injuries. He walked to the Beachcomber hotel at 6200 Gulf Blvd. and called 911.

Lang told Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies he saw a white vehicle driving at a normal speed at the time he was shot.

About an hour later, deputies responded to another call in the area of 6850 Beach Plaza in St. Pete Beach. The caller reported that a white Chevy Impala with four people in it was driving around without headlights on and the driver was partially out the window and may have had a rifle.

The driver was only described as possibly a Hispanic or white male. The caller was not able to provide a detailed description of the suspect.

This incident was called in one hour after Lang had been shot. The caller said he saw the emergency vehicles and decided to make a late report to deputies.

Deputies are attempting to identify and arrest the suspect at this time.

