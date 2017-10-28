Detectives won’t stop working until they catch Seminole Heights killer

By Published: Updated:
All three victims, 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa and 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa were found within one mile of each other.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been an uneasy month for Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood and detectives won’t stop working until they find the killer.

Surveillance video released this week shows a person of interest in the case. Tampa Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan said there are three key points in the video to pay attention to.

First, the person is flipping the phone around in a way that could be a recognizable habit. Also, the person’s clothing. It wasn’t a cold night and the person is wearing some kind of jacket. Perhaps the most important part of the video and what the chief is most curious about, moments after Benjamin Mitchell was shot, the person is seen running in the opposite direction of the location where Mitchell was found dead.

“I’ve come up with four reasons why this person is running: One, they may be late for dinner. Two, they’re out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots. And number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell,” said Dugan.

The families of victims Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa and Anthony Naiboa’s are all desperate for answers and are desperate for closure.

“We’ve gotta get this guy,” said Casimar Naiboa.

That’s the attitude of the entire Seminole Heights community and the law enforcement community.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $35,000 for tips leading to an arrest and you can stay anonymous.

“When these calls come into our operators – they do not see a phone number.  They do not see an IP address,” said Kelly Mclaren, local Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Detectives hoping one of these calls will be the help they’re looking for.

“I’d like to get this guy behind bars as fast as possible,” said Dugan.

Detectives are going through hundreds of tips, but the most helpful thing for them would be a name rather than just a description of a person.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s