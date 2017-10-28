WATCH: Counter protesters line streets in Shelbyville, TN for White Nationalist march

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even before the sun could rise over Shelbyville police were out and the barriers up.

White Nationalists are preparing to march in the small town Saturday with a rally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Shelbyville prepared for nearly a month.

The main focus Saturday was to keep the peace. Many of the residents putting up signs denouncing hate and a “Boo to Hate” campaign displayed in many store windows..

Some roads will be shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning.

No weapons will be allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area are subject to a search.

Once the rally concludes in Shelbyville it is scheduled to move to Murfreesboro.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s