WATCH: Counter protesters line streets in Shelbyville, TN for White Nationalist march

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even before the sun could rise over Shelbyville police were out and the barriers up.
White Nationalists are preparing to march in the small town Saturday with a rally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Shelbyville prepared for nearly a month.
The main focus Saturday was to keep the peace. Many of the residents putting up signs denouncing hate and a “Boo to Hate” campaign displayed in many store windows..
Some roads will be shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning.
No weapons will be allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area are subject to a search.
Once the rally concludes in Shelbyville it is scheduled to move to Murfreesboro.
