Busy Tampa intersection to be closed for hours after hit-and-run motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A busy Tampa intersection will be closed for much of the morning Saturday while police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

Tampa Police Department officers are looking for the driver who abandoned a car after the hit-and-run crash which injured a motorcyclist.

It happened early this morning at the intersection of North Lois Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue.

Police say a man on a motorcycle was hit by the driver of a black car. The car then lost control and spun into the Shell gas station.

A tire on the car blew out and the driver abandoned the car and left the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital.

This gas station is temporarily closed and eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are blocked off just before North Lois Avenue.

Police say the intersection will be blocked off until around 11 a.m. Traffic is being rerouted. Drivers can expect delays.

TPD officers are trying to locate the driver and are running a tag on the car.

Stay with wfla.com on this developing story.

