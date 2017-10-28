Boy, 6, runs for help after finding mom overdosing

WLWT Published:
WLWT

(WLWT)- A 6-year-old boy is being credited with saving his mother’s life after he ran to his neighbors for help when she overdosed on heroin in their Westwood, Ohio apartment.

“Her lips were purple. It looked blue. She was going all different colors,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

The little boy’s mother, Nicole Stenger, was passed out on the bathroom floor.

“She had a spoon hanging in her bra. I flung it. Then I started doing CPR. I told the other lady, ‘Call 911,'” a neighbor said.

One neighbor took the 6-year-old to her apartment to get him away from the scene.

Police arrested Nicole Stenger after reviving her with Narcan.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s