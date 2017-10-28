Boy, 6, runs for help after finding mom overdosing

(WLWT)- A 6-year-old boy is being credited with saving his mother’s life after he ran to his neighbors for help when she overdosed on heroin in their Westwood, Ohio apartment.
“Her lips were purple. It looked blue. She was going all different colors,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.
The little boy’s mother, Nicole Stenger, was passed out on the bathroom floor.
“She had a spoon hanging in her bra. I flung it. Then I started doing CPR. I told the other lady, ‘Call 911,'” a neighbor said.
One neighbor took the 6-year-old to her apartment to get him away from the scene.
Police arrested Nicole Stenger after reviving her with Narcan.
