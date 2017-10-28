Baby red pandas make debut at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA/WCAU) – Two baby red pandas made their debut on Thursday at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Yeren and Jing Ping hung out in a tree on the big day and zoo goers were happy to see them.

The two male cubs were born in June.

The zoo says the cubs are doing well and have a great mother.

Red pandas are endangered, but are native to the mountains of central China, Nepal and Northern Myanmar.

