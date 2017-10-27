WATCH: Curious great white shark plays with camera on ocean floor

NEW ZEALAND (WFLA/NBC NEWS) – An amazing video shows a curious Great White Shark playing with a camera on the ocean floor.

The video camera is located on the ocean floor and helps researchers at Massey University in New Zealand monitor marine life.

The researchers had no idea the shark had been playing with the camera because the camera does not transmit a live feed. They made the discovery when reviewing the video at the end of the day.

“The shark calmly circled the bait for a few minutes before approaching the gear and giving it a few ‘curiosity bites’. It then effortlessly picked up the entire BRUV set (camera), swam with it up to the surface, and then dropped it back to the sea floor. It did this a total of three times, before losing interest and swimming off,” said Massey scientist Dr Adam Smith, who led the project. The university published an article about the amazing video.

Researchers think the 13-foot-long, male great shark stopped playing with the camera when it realized it was not food.

The great white was recorded in Rangitahua which is located in the Kermadec Islands northeast of New Zealand.

