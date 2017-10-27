VIDEO: Homeowner with gun stops St. Pete burglars in their tracks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Several burglars were stopped in their tracks early Wednesday morning when a mobile homeowner came outside with a gun.

Surveillance video shows a teenager snooping around a home on the 3600 block of 58th Ave. North in St. Petersburg.

He enters a Nissan Altima parked under the carport attached to the home.

The homeowner, Jesse Giles said he was alerted at 12:52 a.m., when his motion sensor light suddenly turned on outside.

Giles said when he opened the front door, he heard someone yell, “Damien, Damien” from a distance, to alert the burglar.

Giles said that’s when he looked over and noticed someone rummaging in his roommate’s vehicle in his driveway.

Giles pulled out his handgun and pointed it at the teenage suspect, who got out the car and ran.

The teen and a second suspect were located eight blocks away and were taken into custody.

No items were missing from the vehicle, the arrest report states.

