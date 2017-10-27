Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 forms in West Caribbean Sea

MIAMI (WFLA) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 has formed in the West Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for western Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 is about 305 miles south-southwest of the Isle of Youth and about 415 miles south-southwest of Havana.

A summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas
  • Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
  • Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Central Bahamas

