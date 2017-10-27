Tampa connections found in newly-released JFK files

This image provided by the Warren Commission is an overhead view of President John F. Kennedy's car in Dallas motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963, and was the commission's Exhibit No. 698. Special agent Clinton J. Hill is shown riding atop the rear of the limousine. President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of Kennedy’s assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known on Oct. 26, 2017, when long-secret files are expected to be released. (Warren Commission via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re learning that some of those once top secret JFK files have connections to the Tampa Bay area.

News Channel 8 has been closely examining the documents ever since they were released and so far, we’ve found at least two possible connections.

One file involved Daniel Alarcon of Plant City.  Alarcon was in high school the day he saw President Kennedy as his motorcade traveled the city’s street, just four days before his assassination.

The files reveal that  days later on December 2, 1963, Alarcon sent a photo to the FBI.  It was a picture of President Kennedy and his family with a man who resembled Lee Harvey Oswald.  The picture later appeared in an issue of Florida Catholic.

News Channel 8 spoke with Alarcon over the phone late Wednesday night and he told us he remembers seeing the President but doesn’t remember contacting the FBI.

Another possible connection to the Bay area we have uncovered?

The file involves a speech by a man named Oren Potito, a man who government investigators claim had connections with several right wing groups.

The documents reveal Potito made a speech at a North Saint Petersburg restaurant in January of 1964.

The documents also said that Potito, a man who government investigators say had connections with several right wing groups, talked about Jack Rubenstein, known as “Ruby.”

Potito told investigators Ruby somehow got the information on the Dallas parade route ahead of time and gave it to Lee Harvey Oswald who later killed President Kennedy.

