St. Pete family grieves death caused by tossed rock at overpass

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg family is grieving after a rock throwing incident on a Michigan highway killed their loved one.

Five teenagers are charged with second degree murder.

“Devastated” doesn’t begin to explain what the family of Kenneth White is going through.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could just go out like that and think it’s fun,” said Kenneth White Senior, the victim’s father.

Five teens, ages 15 to 17, are accused of throwing rocks from an overpass.

A six pound rock shattered the window of the van 32-year old Kenneth White was riding in, hitting him on the face, head and chest and killing him.

“You know what? From now on, I’m scared to go under an underpass,” said Donnie White, the victim’s uncle.

He lives in St. Petersburg with the victim’s father, his older brother.

He wants the five teens to face a harsh punishment, if convicted.

“You know what I want? I don’t want ’em to ever get out of jail again. Excuse my language, I hope they rot in hell,” said Donnie White.

“You know, because even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single morning. They still get phone calls from their parents,” said Kenneth White Sr.

The victim had plans to marry the mother of his 5-year-old son.

“They took away a child’s father and the love of my life. And this stupid act took away a life,” said Amy Cable, the victims fiance.

All five teens are facing life in prison.

Some in Michigan want to “rally” for the accused teens.

Donnie White thinks their parents should have done that years ago.

