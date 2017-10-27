Sources: Grand jury approves first charges in investigation led by Robert Mueller

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/CNN) – A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. has approved the first charges in the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.

The charges remain sealed under orders from a federal judge.

CNN broke the news on Friday.

Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, according to sources.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian’s involvement in the 2016 election.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW