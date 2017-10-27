Safety Harbor man charged after Meals on Wheels volunteer finds body

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Meals on Wheels delivery person made a horrifying discovery in Safety Harbor this summer.

While delivering food to the home on 13 Harbor Oaks Circle, they found the body of the homeowner, 61-year-old David Sommer, and contacted Pinellas authorities.

After a four-month investigation, detectives believe Sommer was killed by his neighbor, 40-year-old Michael Robert-Jose Harbaugh on June 19 after a robbery gone bad. It’s unclear how Sommer was killed, but police said he died of homicidal violence.

According to detectives, Harbaugh told neighbors Sommer owed him money for some yard work he had done earlier in the day, then went to his residence to collect the money.

While in the home, detectives said he robbed Sommer, killing him in the process.

Harbaugh can be seen on surveillance video entering and leaving Sommer’s home, and even identified himself as the man in the video. He was the only person seen entering the residence after Harbaugh left the home.

Detectives said he made conflicting statements about the incident.

On October 27, Harbaugh was charged with one count of first-degree felony murder. He was already in the Pinellas County Jail on an unrelated charge of violation of probation for felony battery in 2015.

Harbaugh was previously arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

An investigation into the latest incident is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

