Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Oct. 16 to Oct. 21

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from Oct. 16, 2017 to Oct. 21, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Ling Express at 803 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon
October 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 13 violations
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Seven to 10 roaches were observed at the flour bags stored next to the chest freezer in the kitchen area.
- The reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.
- The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- Grease has accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment around the chest freezer.
- The wall behind the mop area was soiled with an accumulation of black debris.
- Dented cans of bamboo shoots were found. A stop sale was issued.
October 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations
Fried Rice King at 6117 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
October 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 24 violations
- Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat food in reach-in cooler.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately five live roaches were found on a sticky trap next to the reach-in cooler
- Roach excrement and droppings were found on hinges on a cabinet near pipping along the ceiling.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Three droppings were found in the restroom, 25-30 fresh semi soft droppings were found in a non-working walk in cooler.
- There was a build-up of grease, dust and debris on the hood filters.
- The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. Three in the cabinet under the hot holding station, approximately 8-10 on a sticky trap next to the reach-in cooler and 1 on the floor under the cooks line.
- There was evidence of employee smoking in the food preparation, food storage or ware-washing area.
- An employees’ personal food was not properly identified and segregated from the food to be served to the public.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- Soups and shrimp were stored in the reach-in cooler w covered.
October 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations
ABC Pizza House International at 4005 Land O Lakes Blvd in Land O Lakes
October 20, 2017: restaurant temporarily closed with 41 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- Approximately 10 live, small flying insects were found in the iced tea area.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: potato salad 46°F, ham 45°F and butter 66°F.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One on the slicer, one under the hand sink next to mixer, one across from the dish-machine, three near the pizza oven, one on the reach-in cooler gasket in the server area and two under the reach in cooler near the server area.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included: chicken wings, tomato sauce and cooked pasta.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. One was found behind the pizza oven.
- An employees’ personal food was not properly identified and segregated from the food to be served to the public.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- A bucket of chicken and boxes of French fries were stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.
- The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- Standing water or very slow draining water was found in the hand-wash sink in women’s restroom.
- Potentially hazardous cold foods were found in the reach-in cooler that were held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cheesecake 47°F, and cut lettuce 47°F.
October 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 19 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from October 16, to October 21, 2017.
Philly’s at 4375 E. Bay Dr. in Clearwater, 34 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. Fourteen dead roaches were found under the steps next to the hot water heater.
- Cold cooked meat/poultry was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut chicken 55°F and sliced roast beef 50°F. A Stop Sale was issued.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
Margarita Breeze at 1610 S.E. Paradise Cir. in Crystal River, 33 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat lettuce in the reach-in cooler.
- Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked after opening. This included: White fish, scallops, ribs, ground beef steaks, salmon and pasta.
Caribbean Styles Restaurant LLC at 4013 N. 34 St. in Tampa, 37 violations
- The floors were soiled with an accumulation of debris.
- Beef was thawed in standing water.
- Hot water was not provided at the employee hand-wash sink. Also there was no running hot water in the entire establishment.
George’s Breakfast Station Inc. at 600 South Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, 29 violations
- Gyro meat sliced from the cone cooking on the rotisserie did not undergo a secondary cook step to ensure all parts, internal and external, reached a minimum temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit or equivalent time/temperature combination as specified in the cooking chart.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shell eggs 87°F, cooked sausage 86°F and corn-beef hash 89°F.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.
Los Mexicanos at 2325 Ulmerton Rd. Ste. 3 in Clearwater, 41 violations
- Raw chicken and raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat cut onions and peppers.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.
- No soap was provided at the hand-wash sink.
Imperial Buffet at 21627 Village Lake Shopping Center in Land O’ Lakes, 30 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food in the reach-in cooler was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: boiled eggs 47°F, shrimp 50°F, cut lettuce 49°F and squid 50°F.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in freezer. This included raw chicken over raw pork.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not marked with last date served.
Pho Queen Vietnamese Restaurant at 29000 US HWY 19 N in Clearwater, 58 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: sprouts 51°F, cut lettuce 48°F and noodles 60°F.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored over ready-to-eat won ton noodles in the walk in cooler.
- An accumulation of black mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
CS Kobe & Italian at 13505 Icot Blvd., Ste. 207 in Clearwater, 54 violations
- Roach excrement and droppings were found under the paper towels by the hand-wash sink, along the wall in dry storage room, in the dish area and along the ceiling where drop ceiling meets the wall in the dry storage area.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One on the flour mixer, two on the wall in dry storage, one on the wall over the dish machine drain board and 1 in the hallway by the water heater.
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or under cooked that has not undergone proper parasite destruction.