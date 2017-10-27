Pinellas County daycare owner arrested for child abuse, 2-year-old found with bruises

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A daycare owner was arrested for child abuse on Friday after a child was found with multiple bruises.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation on Oct. 3 after a two-year-old’s mother noticed three large, red marks on the victim’s thighs.

The mother reported she had picked her child up from “Itsy Bitsy Kids World” and found the marks after returning home.

When the mother tried to contact the daycare, she was only told that the victim had “fell.”

According to detectives, the victim was in the care of 59-year-old Colleen Days at the time of the incident.

Detectives learned from medical staff that the child suffered from five large bruises and the findings were positive for child abuse.

During the investigation, detectives were told that Days often strikes children with her hand or shoe for punishment.

Days admitted to detectives during an interview at the sheriff’s office that she struck the victim several times with his own shoes, causing his injuries.

Days told detectives that she struck the child because he would not put on his shoes when asked.

Detectives arrested Days on Friday and charged her with one count of child abuse.

The daycare has been suspended pending an investigation.