National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Now’s the time to get rid of all the prescription drugs in your house.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement are partnering to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
On Saturday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sheriff’s offices and police departments across Tampa Bay will be collecting unused or expired prescriptions.
Collection Sites:
Sponsored by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office:
CVS
2109 State Road 60
Valrico, FL 33594
Walgreens
8398 Sheldon Road
Tampa, FL 33615
Sponsored by Tampa Police Department:
Winn Dixie
2525 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, FL
Walgreens
2115 E. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL
Sponsored by Plant City Police Department:
CVS
2302 James L Redman Pkwy.
Plant City, FL
Sponsored by USF Police Department:
USF Morsani Center
13330 Laurel Drive
Tampa, FL
Sponsored by Clearwater police
Westfield Countryside Mall
parking lot near L.A. Fitness
Winter Haven Police Department
125 N Lake Silver Drive
Sarasota Police Department
2099 Adams Lane
More Sarasota County locations:
• 2071 Ringling Boulevard (Sarasota); Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
• 2099 Adams Lane; Sarasota Police Department
• 501 College Drive; New College Police Department
• 1350 Ridgewood Avenue; Venice Police Department
• 4531 State Road 776 (Venice); Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
• 4980 City Hall Boulevard; North Port Police Department
• 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota (New College of Florida)
Pinellas County drop box locations
The Sheriff’s Administration Building
10750 Ulmerton Road
Largo, FL 33778
The Sheriff’s North District Office
737 Louden Avenue
Dunedin, FL 34698
Pasco County drop box locations
Individuals can take pills and other solid forms of medication the collection sites. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.) You can find nearby collection sites at DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last April the public turned in 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
