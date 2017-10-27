National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Now’s the time to get rid of all the prescription drugs in your house.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement are partnering to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sheriff’s offices and police departments across Tampa Bay will be collecting unused or expired prescriptions.

Collection Sites:

Sponsored by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office:

CVS

2109 State Road 60

Valrico, FL 33594

Walgreens

8398 Sheldon Road

Tampa, FL 33615

Sponsored by Tampa Police Department:

Winn Dixie

2525 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, FL

Walgreens

2115 E. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL

Sponsored by Plant City Police Department:

CVS

2302 James L Redman Pkwy.

Plant City, FL

Sponsored by USF Police Department:

USF Morsani Center

13330 Laurel Drive

Tampa, FL

Sponsored by Clearwater police

Westfield Countryside Mall

parking lot near L.A. Fitness

Winter Haven Police Department

125 N Lake Silver Drive

Sarasota Police Department

2099 Adams Lane

More Sarasota County locations:

• 2071 Ringling Boulevard (Sarasota); Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

• 2099 Adams Lane; Sarasota Police Department

• 501 College Drive; New College Police Department

• 1350 Ridgewood Avenue; Venice Police Department

• 4531 State Road 776 (Venice); Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

• 4980 City Hall Boulevard; North Port Police Department

• 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota (New College of Florida)

Pinellas County drop box locations

The Sheriff’s Administration Building

10750 Ulmerton Road

Largo, FL 33778

The Sheriff’s North District Office

737 Louden Avenue

Dunedin, FL 34698

Pasco County drop box locations

Individuals can take pills and other solid forms of medication the collection sites. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.) You can find nearby collection sites at DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April the public turned in 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

