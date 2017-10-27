National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

By Published:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Now’s the time to get rid of all the prescription drugs in your house.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement are partnering to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sheriff’s offices and police departments across Tampa Bay will be collecting unused or expired prescriptions.

Collection Sites:

Sponsored by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office:
CVS
2109 State Road 60
Valrico, FL 33594

Walgreens
8398 Sheldon Road
Tampa, FL 33615

Sponsored by Tampa Police Department:
Winn Dixie
2525 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Tampa, FL

Walgreens
2115 E. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL

Sponsored by Plant City Police Department:
CVS
2302 James L Redman Pkwy.
Plant City, FL

Sponsored by USF Police Department:
USF Morsani Center
13330 Laurel Drive
Tampa, FL

Sponsored by Clearwater police
Westfield Countryside Mall
parking lot near L.A. Fitness

Winter Haven Police Department
125 N Lake Silver Drive

Sarasota Police Department
2099 Adams Lane

More Sarasota County locations:
• 2071 Ringling Boulevard (Sarasota); Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
• 2099 Adams Lane; Sarasota Police Department
• 501 College Drive; New College Police Department
• 1350 Ridgewood Avenue; Venice Police Department
• 4531 State Road 776 (Venice); Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
• 4980 City Hall Boulevard; North Port Police Department
• 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota (New College of Florida)

Pinellas County drop box locations

The Sheriff’s Administration Building
10750 Ulmerton Road
Largo, FL 33778

The Sheriff’s North District Office
737 Louden Avenue
Dunedin, FL 34698

Pasco County drop box locations

Individuals can take pills and other solid forms of medication the collection sites. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.) You can find nearby collection sites at DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April the public turned in 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s