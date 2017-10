TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – His legendary dad’s jersey might hang from the rafters at Amalie Arena, but Martin St. Louis’ son has another favorite Tampa Bay Lightning player.

“There are many costumes and plenty of NHL stars to pick from,” St. Louis said on Twitter on Friday. “He went with @RealStamkos91!!”

St. Louis used #hisfavplayer and #rolemodel.

