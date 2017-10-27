Manatee Co. telecommunicator helps Myakka father deliver baby over the phone

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County telecommunicator coached a father through the birth of his child over the phone on Wednesday.

According to Manatee County Public Safety, Manatee County 911 received a transfer call from Hardee County 911 around 10 p.m.

Because of the resident’s rural location, the call was routed to Hardee County first.

A frantic father explained to Telecommunicator Lt. Danielle Meo that his wife was in labor and the baby was coming.

Lt. Meo was able to walk the father through the child birth without incident, instructing him on what to do with the baby after birth to dry and warm the infant.

Because of the rural area, first responders and paramedics were on scene in 17 minutes.

