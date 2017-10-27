Man seriously injured in crane accident at Port of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crane accident at Tampa Tank, which is in the Port of Tampa.
Authorities shared limited details about the incident, but called it a “crane failure,” and said the man was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.
No further details are available at this time.
