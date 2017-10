TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The baseball offseason seems to be getting a little boring for a certain center fielder.

Tampa Bay Rays player Kevin Kiermaier tweeted on Friday that he is “currently laid off from his normal day job.”

He went on to say he wants to work for free and stay busy and people watch by bartending, calling on Tampa bars.

Kiermaier said he can’t make a martini, but he can pour a beer.

Im available tonight for an extra set of hands..i cant make a martini but i sure can pour a beer! Haha put me to work! https://t.co/qVFOxFtNG0 — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) October 27, 2017