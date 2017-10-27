iPhone X, Apple’s most expensive device sold out in minutes

(WFLA) — If you’re just getting your order in now, you’re too late. The iPhone X sold out in just minutes overnight.

Today marked the kick-off for iPhone X preorders, which was Apple’s much anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of its iPhone.

Preorders opened at 3:01 a.m. EST for those devoted to having the new equipment in their hands first. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook called the new smartphone the “biggest leap forward since the original iPhone” at its September 12 launch event.

While the iPhone X was gone online in minutes, the phone will be available in stores next Friday, November 3.

