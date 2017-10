(WFLA) – It’s time for another exciting week of Friday Night Blitz! Check out the video above for our highlights and the scores of the games below.

Indian Rocks (31) – Seffner Christian (17)

Largo (17) – Clearwater (7)

Armwood (28) – Hillsborough (6)

Wiregrass Ranch (56) – Plant (39)

Lake Gibson (23) – Sebring (20)

