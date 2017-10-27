Freedom High School teachers, students frustrated over school’s A/C problems

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Freedom High School teachers are taking to social media to voice their frustrations over the school’s ongoing A/C problem.

One teacher shared a photo of a class sitting outside as a math lesson is taught. It shows the teacher using dry erase markers on a window-turned whiteboard, as somewhat of a small protest over how hot some of these classing are getting due to a broken A/C.

“It gets pretty hot. I start sweating. It’s aggravating to sit in conditions like that,” said student Rene Pannell. “We go outside and sit in the ring or something and work so we don’t have to sit inside and boil all day.”

Parents are outraged too.

“I think classroom environment is the best learning environment unless you are teaching science and you need to go outside. I don’t feel that the students are going to get the best education by learning off a window,” said one parent, Kimberly Dunbar.

Tanya Arja, a spokeswoman for Hillsborough County Schools, said there was a power outage at the school when the photo was taken and a chiller went out. She explained that’s what’s causing so many problems.

