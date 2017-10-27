Detectives investigating homicide at Town N’ Country condo complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in Town N’ Country.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said it happened at 11:43 p.m Thursday at the Greens of Town and Country condos located at 7518 Camarina Calle.

A black male victim was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives say they do not believe this was a random shooting.

They are conducting interviews and following up with leads to search for a potential suspect.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW