‘David S. Pumpkins’ returns this weekend

(NBC) The “Saturday Night Live” sketch that made Halloween magic last year is back this weekend with a new animated special.

“The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special” airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

The bizarre sketch that gave birth to a phenomenon was created as a “bit of silliness” by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, the cast members turned dancing skeletons who accompanied the title character played by Tom Hanks.

Despite its late time slot, the new special is family friendly.

“It has like a ‘Scooby Doo’ animation feel,” Day says. “The whole thing feels very old school.”

