Clearwater PD cruiser rammed in bizarre incident

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Clearwater Police Department cruisers were rammed Friday morning when responding to a call about a rolling car whose driver was sleeping or passed out.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at Court Street and Myrtle Avenue at 5:37 a.m.

The caller said the occupants of the car were passed out or asleep.

When officers arrived, the car was rolling through the intersection.

As they tried to make contact with the driver, he became aware of what was happening and rammed his car into two police cruisers.

The officers were not injured.

The car took off from the scene and police chased it. Officers used a PIT maneuver at 132nd Avenue and 119th Street to disable the vehicle.

One suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s