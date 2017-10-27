Clearwater PD cruiser rammed in bizarre incident

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Clearwater Police Department cruisers were rammed Friday morning when responding to a call about a rolling car whose driver was sleeping or passed out.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at Court Street and Myrtle Avenue at 5:37 a.m.

The caller said the occupants of the car were passed out or asleep.

When officers arrived, the car was rolling through the intersection.

As they tried to make contact with the driver, he became aware of what was happening and rammed his car into two police cruisers.

The officers were not injured.

The car took off from the scene and police chased it. Officers used a PIT maneuver at 132nd Avenue and 119th Street to disable the vehicle.

One suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details have been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW