CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA/WLWT) – The Cincinnati Zoo received orphaned manatees from SeaWorld.

The hope for the babies is that they will be cared for and eventually released back into the wild.

Pippen, Matthew and Miles were brought to the zoo after other manatees were successfully returned to Florida.

The process of getting the manatees from Florida to Cincinnati for rehabilitation can be strenuous, but this group behaved.

