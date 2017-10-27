CAPTURED! Man sought in rape-murder of 13-month-old

By Published:
Joshua Gurto is wanted by authorities.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh’s Franklin Park section around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut, Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s