Bradenton shelter takes in dozens of abandoned pets from hurricane-ravaged St. Croix

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – When Hurricane Maria devastated the island of St. Croix, it left countless pets abandoned or at risk in its aftermath.

Now the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is working around the clock to give those pets a return to normalcy.

The organization has transported dozens of homeless animals displaced by the storm to Florida shelters where they will be made available for adoption.

Two dozen abandoned cats and dogs just made their way to Bradenton and are now available for adoption at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to help so many dogs and cats whose lives were turned upside down by Hurricane Maria,” said Karen Slomba, Associate Director of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, “It is our goal to give them the love and care they deserve in the wake of this tragedy that left them without a home or family.”

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is a no-kill 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to finding homeless pets their forever homes. The shelter is located in Shoppes at University Center at 8437 Cooper Creek Blvd. in Bradenton.

For more information on the shelter, visit http://www.nateshonoranimalrescue.org or contact 941-747-4900.

