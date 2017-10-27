Better Call Behnken: Wedding venue considered dangerous due to sinkhole not refunding bride who canceled early

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Brides dreamed of their perfect wedding day at the Palace Grand in Spring Hill. Then, many had to cancel because of the threat of a dangerous sinkhole.

Some couples are getting refunds, but one bride tuned to Better Call Behnken because the venue told her she is not eligible for a refund.

Why?

Because she canceled in July, after learning the venue wasn’t fixed, despite being it told it would be ready by July.

Breanna Welch says she had a decision to make.

Fearing the venue would not be ready and she would be unable to find another venue, she canceled her wedding at the Palace and found another place with her date open – in another county.

“Now that I’ve canceled it and they’re still not operational, they’re saying there’s not a reason for me to get a refund on because I canceled,” Welch said.

The owner of the Palace tells Better Call Behnken that she is issuing many refunds, but Welch did not wait long enough before canceling. The Palace is now issuing refunds for those who have weddings booked for January, but not February, like Welch.

If she had waited until now, the owner said, she could have possibly gotten her money back.

The owner said she is following the advice of her lawyer and insurance company.

Engineers have underpinned the Palace building, but call that a “temporary fix.” They still have to grout underneath the building before it is considered safe by Hernando County and there is no time table as to when that will happen.

After a call from Better Call Behnken, Welch said the owner offered to consider returning half of her $500 deposit.

