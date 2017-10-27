Arrest made in attack on 90-year-old veteran in Winter Haven Publix parking lot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest has been made in the attack on a 90-year-old veteran in a Publix parking lot in Winter Haven on Friday.

Winter Haven detectives were able to identify Gregory Krizsan, 24, as the person who struck the veteran, causing him to fall and suffer severe injuries to his face and head.

Krizsan was located at his home at 4:30 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Polk County Jail.

Krizsan is charged with aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

