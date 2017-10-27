Animals & Kids

A recent study has shown that the presence of pets in a classroom support teaching efforts and helps students learn.

To elaborate a bit more on this was our guest, Dr. Nancy Gee who is the WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition’s Human-Animal Interaction Research Manager and was a lead researcher for the study.

The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition is part of Mars Petcare, and the company recently launched a program called BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ which is a program that aims to provide a model of what a pet-friendly community looks like for other cities to adopt and advocates for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places, and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets.

For more information on the study and the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, visit www.bettercitiesforpets.com.