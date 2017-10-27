Animals & Kids

Daytime Web Staff Published:

A recent study has shown that the presence of pets in a classroom support teaching efforts and helps students learn.

To elaborate a bit more on this was our guest, Dr. Nancy Gee who is the WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition’s Human-Animal Interaction Research Manager and was a lead researcher for the study.

 

The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition is part of Mars Petcare, and the company recently launched a program called  BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ which is a  program that aims to provide a model of what a pet-friendly community looks like for other cities to adopt and advocates for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places, and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets.

 

For more information on the study and the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, visit www.bettercitiesforpets.com.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s