8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Oct. 27-29

1. Ghosts of the Tampa Theater Tour (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that will focus on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests. Get the details

2. Masquerade Ball (Friday)

Lace up your dancing shoes and grab a jiggy partner because its time to dance the night away while giving back. Get the details

3. Pig Jig on the River (Saturday)

Dig into some BBQ on the water with great bands, delicious food, fun games and tons of friends. Get the details

4. Foam Glow 5K (Saturday)

What better way to run for a cause than to be covered in glowing foam? Get the details

5. Psychedelic Honky Tonk’ Halloween Party (Saturday)

Enjoy some brews with live musical performances from local musicians and an art show. Get the details

6. Hell on Wheels Vintage Car Show (Sunday)

Walk down 7th Avenue to see a vast array of muscle and classic cars and motorcycles. Get the details

7. Multicultural Fest (Sunday)

FREE trick-or-treating, live entertainment, program demonstrations, music, activities, giveaways and more. Get the details

8. Strut Wag and Rock (Sunday)

WFLA News Channel 8’s Paul Muller is hosting the best costume contest in town — for our fur friends. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

