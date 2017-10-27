2 weeks left to register for FEMA assistance in Florida

By Published:
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

(WFLA) – Time is running out for Floridians impacted by Irma to get the help they may need.

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Thursday, Nov. 9.

Disaster assistance is available to eligible individuals and households that suffered storm-related damages between Sept. 4 through Oct. 18, 2017.  Any damage that occurred after the closing date will not be covered by the disaster declaration.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs and serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Eligible residents can register for assistance by:

  • Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Calling 800-621-3362
  • Downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app

