2 men rescued from sinking boat near Dunedin Causeway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat early Friday morning.
Emergency crews rescued the two men around 3:20 a.m. after their boat began sinking near the Dunedin Causeway.
Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Dunedin firefighters responded to a 911 call about a sinking boat.
More details will be released this morning.
