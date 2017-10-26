Where exactly is Seminole Heights?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Seminole Heights murders have Bay area residents spooked—even those who don’t know where to find the neighborhood on a map.

We’ve had a number of calls to our newsroom asking us where Seminole Heights is.

In case you are still wondering, Seminole Heights is in Tampa, just east of the Hillsborough River, tucked between East and West Tampa. The neighborhood is south of Carolwood and USF and north of Ybor City.

If you’re driving along I-275, you’ll need to get off at Exit 47 for Hillsborough Avenue or Exit 46B for Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Although there is debate among residents about what areas make up Seminole Heights, the neighborhood consists of three distinct neighborhoods: Old Seminole Heights, South Seminole Heights and Southeast Seminole Heights.

The area is home to a number of hotspots, a buzzing art scene and even the Lowry Park Zoo, all of which should be enjoyed.

Police are urging visitors and Seminole Heights residents not to be “held hostage” by fear. But if you do visit the area, be careful and avoid walking alone in the dark.

