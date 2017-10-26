WATCH: Car crashes into restaurant

UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland (NBC NEWS) – At least nine people were hurt when a car crashed into a Maryland restaurant.
Authorities say it appeared the driver was speeding before the car crashed into the Babes Boys Tavern at Top of the Hill.
Two people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
