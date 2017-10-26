Volusia mother accused of severely beating, burning baby

NEW SMYRNA BEACH (WESH) — A woman is accused of beating her 22-month-old daughter so severley, she nearly died.

Police said Amber Hall, 25, of New Symrna Beach beat and burned the toddler for months.

The baby was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital on Sept. 4 with missing teeth, bruising and burns all over her body and a possible brain injury, according to authorities.

Police said the baby barely survived and is still in a hospital ICU.

Hall has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child. She was arrested on Tuesday, Police said another adult could potentially face charges.

Hall’s bail was set at $200,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-