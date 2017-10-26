Volusia mother accused of severely beating, burning baby

WESH Published:
Amber Hall, jail booking photo

NEW SMYRNA BEACH (WESH) — A woman is accused of beating her 22-month-old daughter so severley, she nearly died.

Police said Amber Hall, 25, of New Symrna Beach beat and burned the toddler for months.

The baby was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital on Sept. 4 with missing teeth, bruising and burns all over her body and a possible brain injury, according to authorities.

Police said the baby barely survived and is still in a hospital ICU.

Hall has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child. She was arrested on Tuesday, Police said another adult could potentially face charges.

Hall’s bail was set at $200,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s