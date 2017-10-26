VIDEO TOUR: 24-story Virage Bayshore Tower to offer luxury living in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A luxury, high-rise condominium tower will soon rise at the location where the landmark Colonnade restaurant used to be on South Tampa’s Bayshore Drive.
Developers hosted a construction kick-off Thursday morning at the site where the Virage Bayshore Tower will be located at 3401 Bayshore Blvd.
Construction of the 24-story tower is estimated to be completed in the Fall of 2019.
Prices for condos start at $1 million.
Residences range in size from a 2,415 square-foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with den to a 4,455 square-foot penthouse that has 4 suites, a den and 5 bathrooms.
All residences have terraces that range in size and offer expansive views.
Amenities offered include:
- Reception desk and concierge
- Mail room
- Residents’ Shore Club with bar and large screen TVs
- Private dining room with caterer’s kitchen
- Wellness center
- Yoga/private exercise studio
- Locker rooms
- Private massage studio
- Luxury guest suites
- Climate controlled storage
- Pet grooming facilities
- Resort style pool
- Gas fire pit
- Sun lounge with artificial turf
- Off-leash pet play area with artificial, pet-friendly turf
- Parking garage
- For more information visit the Virage Bayshore website.
The historic Colonnade restaurant was formerly located at the site. The restaurant opened in 1935 and closed in April of 2016 after the property was sold to developers. The parcel at the southwest corner of W. Julia Street and Bayshore Boulevard was one of the last on Bayshore Boulevard specifically entitled for a high-rise tower.
