VIDEO TOUR: 24-story Virage Bayshore Tower to offer luxury living in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A luxury, high-rise condominium tower will soon rise at the location where the landmark Colonnade restaurant used to be on South Tampa’s Bayshore Drive.

Developers hosted a construction kick-off Thursday morning at the site where the Virage Bayshore Tower will be located at 3401 Bayshore Blvd.

Construction of the 24-story tower is estimated to be completed in the Fall of 2019.

Prices for condos start at $1 million.

Residences range in size from a 2,415 square-foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with den to a 4,455 square-foot penthouse that has 4 suites, a den and 5 bathrooms.

All residences have terraces that range in size and offer expansive views.

Amenities offered include:

Reception desk and concierge

Mail room

Residents’ Shore Club with bar and large screen TVs

Private dining room with caterer’s kitchen

Wellness center

Yoga/private exercise studio

Locker rooms

Private massage studio

Luxury guest suites

Climate controlled storage

Pet grooming facilities

Resort style pool

Gas fire pit

Sun lounge with artificial turf

Off-leash pet play area with artificial, pet-friendly turf

Parking garage

For more information visit the Virage Bayshore website.

The historic Colonnade restaurant was formerly located at the site. The restaurant opened in 1935 and closed in April of 2016 after the property was sold to developers. The parcel at the southwest corner of W. Julia Street and Bayshore Boulevard was one of the last on Bayshore Boulevard specifically entitled for a high-rise tower.

Virage Bayshore luxury condos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group Photo credit: Ascentia Development Group

Tampa Bay restaurant closes after 81 years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery From The Colonnade From The Colonnade From The Colonnade The Colonnade The Colonnade Sign greets customers at The Colonnade The Colonnade