Tractor-trailer slams into restaurant after hitting cars

RICHMOND, Tex. (WFLA) — Authorities say several people are injured in Texas after an 18-wheeler crashed into several vehicles then slammed into a restaurant.

Our NBC affiliate in the area is reporting the crash happened in Richmond around 9:30 a.m. local time on Highway 99.

Deputies tell our affiliate Hazmat responded to the scene because the truck was carrying some kind of gasses.

The restaurant that was hit was evacuated.

There’s no word yet on how serious the injuries are or what caused the crash.

We will bring you updates as soon as we get them.