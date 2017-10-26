The Tampa Pig Jig

The Tampa Pig Jig is an annual fundraiser event hosted on downtown Tampa’s beautiful waterfront featuring live music, great food, a BBQ competition, drinks and games. The event benefits the NephCure Kidney International, the only non-profit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis) and Nephrotic Syndrome. Over the past 6 years, the Tampa Pig Jig has raised over $2,000,000 with all proceeds benefiting NephCure. https://www.tampapigjig.com/

The Tampa Pig Jig was founded by Old Florida Federation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization made up of several local Tampa Bay gentlemen.

