Tampa police to release new video from Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department will be releasing new video Thursday that’s related to the ongoing investigation into a string of murders in Seminole Heights.

For more than two weeks now, Tampa police have been trying to figure out who killed three people in the neighborhood within 10 days.

All three victims, 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa and 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa were found within one mile of each other.

Detectives previously released a video showing a person walking in the area where the first murder happened.

On Thursday afternoon, Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan will share new video that has not yet been released and will point out details that detectives are focusing on in the investigation.

