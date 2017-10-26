Suspect Search: Man raped Volusia Co. woman he met on Tinder dating app

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for tips leading to the arrest of a rapist.

A woman was sexually assaulted in the Orange City area Oct. 14.

It was a Saturday evening and the victim was ready to be picked up for a date with a man she met on the Tinder cellphone application.

But deputies say, instead of going out on a date, the woman was raped.

The woman told deputies the man drove to French Avenue and Becker Boulevard and then parked outside Blue Spring State Park, near a running trail. She said he then assaulted her in his car, according to a report.

Afterward, the victim, a 43-year-old, told some friends what happened and they took her to a hospital.

She was too upset to give deputies many details about what happened, but she did give a description of the attacker.

She says he’s tall, about 6 foot 2 inches or 6 foot 3 inches, and is in his early 40s. He has a brown and gray beard and drives a small silver SUV, which could be a Kia Soul.

For daters in the digital age, safety is top of mind. On Tinder’s website, tips warn against getting in a car with anyone during the first meeting — suggesting rather to meet and stay in public and to let friends or family know about plans.

On the minds of detectives is a plea to the public: For any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, they’re asking anyone with a tip to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-668-3830 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-