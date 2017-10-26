Suspect in fatal Avon Park shooting turns himself in

By Published:
Highlands County Jail

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of fatally shooting one teen and critically injuring another in Avon Park has turned himself in, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Roderick Lewis Milner, 29, was jailed on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, using a weapon during a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Milner was wanted in connection with the July 19 shooting of Kehsawn Souvenir and Ivan Garcia. Souvenir was killed and Garcia was shot in the face.

Milner was also injured in the exchange of gunfire. He was driven to Florida Hospital Wauchula before being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

He was released from the hospital before charges were filed.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s