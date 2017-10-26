Suspect in fatal Avon Park shooting turns himself in

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of fatally shooting one teen and critically injuring another in Avon Park has turned himself in, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Roderick Lewis Milner, 29, was jailed on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, using a weapon during a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Milner was wanted in connection with the July 19 shooting of Kehsawn Souvenir and Ivan Garcia. Souvenir was killed and Garcia was shot in the face.

Milner was also injured in the exchange of gunfire. He was driven to Florida Hospital Wauchula before being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

He was released from the hospital before charges were filed.

No further details are available at this time.

