String of mailbox thefts reported at post offices throughout Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local and federal officials are investigating a shocking string of mailbox thefts at post offices throughout Sarasota County.

Sarasota police say on Wednesday night, mailboxes at three different post offices were ransacked. The boxes were located at:

1661 Ringling Boulevard

935 North Beneva Road

2055 Siesta Drive

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating four separate cases of possible mail theft. Officials say it’s unclear how the suspect or suspects broke into the boxes. It’s also unclear how much mail was stolen. But it likely contained money and important documents. Mail theft is a federal crime punishable by fine or imprisonment.

Joe Seek tried to drop off an envelope at a downtown post office mailbox, but he was out of luck. The drive up mailboxes are closed up with signs that say “BOX TEMPORARILY OUT OF SERVICE. PLEASE TAKE MAIL INSIDE.”

“I had no fear of dropping anything off in a box before other than it getting wet,” said Seek.

Seek came to drop off a letter containing a $100 check for his grandchildren. He’s thankful he chose to deliver it on Thursday instead of Wednesday.

“Nothing surprises me, this is the day and age where people think that they have a right, they take what they want they have lack of consideration unfortunately and they feel they need it and so they take it,” said Seek.

Sarasota Police, Sarasota County deputies and the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating. If you believe your mail was stolen, contact the US Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-277-8777).