BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WFLA/WMAQ) – A zoo near Chicago is celebrating a new, rare animal.

The baby wombat is so rare that only nine exist in the United States.

The wombat was only the size of a bumble bee when it was born at the Brookfield Zoo.

The baby climbed into its mother’s pouched and stayed there until now.

At ten pounds, the baby is finally ready to explore.

The wombat’s closest relative if the koala.

